NEWS Staff Reporter

Vehicles have been banned from some of Cabo de Gata’s most popular beaches this summer.

In its place, a park-and-ride system has been set up for visitors wanting to use the beaches between los Genoveses and Cala Carbón. This is standard practice for the summer season, as tens of thousands of tourists use the beaches at this time.

Private vehicles were blamed for causing damage to delicate flora after fields were used as impromptu parking lots.