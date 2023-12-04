High-speed Alicante to Asturias brings ‘green coast’ closer

The opening of a new bypass on the high-speed railway (AVE) line between Madrid and Asturias will reduce journey times for passengers and increase capacity for transporting freight.

The faster rail connection will also benefit people wanting to visit the spectacular northern region from Alicante, and vice versa, reaching Oviedo in just over six and a half hours.

At the inauguration, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was accompanied by King Felipe VI and other dignitaries.

