Sea spleenwort (Asplenium marinum) is in danger of extinction in the Valencia region, according to the regional government.

It is a maritime fern that specializes as a cliff dweller and can be seen gripping the cracks and fissures of seafront cliffs.

Director general for the environment, Raúl Mérida lauded the work being done by his department to preserve the plant.

