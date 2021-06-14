For and against wolf protection

A farmers’ union has presented objections to the ministerial order protecting the Iberian wolf.

The animal is already on the list of protected species for the southern half of the country but the government action extends this to include the whole of Spain.

Collectives in favour of the protection of the Iberian wolf have stated that the animal plays a key role in providing natural balance in the areas it inhabits.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com