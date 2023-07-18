We will speak your language

A special language school is being set up by the ministry for the interior to allow National Police personnel to learn foreign tongues, or perfect their linguistic skills.

“Having knowledge of foreign languages is an indispensable tool to correctly carry out the role of a police officer,” noted the spokesman.

“The multi-cultural make-up of Spanish society, globalisation and the importance of tourism in our country – along with the changes in criminality such as cybercrime, international gangs and terrorism – means that language skills have become essential.”

