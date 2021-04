Spanish banks which are charging residents for money transfers up to €50,000 from the UK at a higher rate than they charge for national transfers ‘are doing so unlawfully’ if the transfer is completed via IBAN.

This was the assessment made by the co-founder of the now-defunct British Expats Association, David R. Burrage.

