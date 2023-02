The Iberian brown bear population continues to increase.

The latest figures – released by the four regions in Spain which are home to these unique animals – estimate that there are now around 370 of them in the wild.

This is a rise of around 40 from the previous count and a far cry from the situation at the end of the 1980s when the Iberian bear had almost been driven to extinction, with the population falling to just 90.

