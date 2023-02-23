Guardia swoop on drug gang

More than 150 Guardia Civil officers participated in an operation against drug dealing on Tuesday, which involved 21 searches around Alicante province and 19 arrests.

They disbanded a gang involved in drug dealing to the public in the province and exporting marijuana, as well as burglaries, according to a spokesman for the force.

Officers seized €70,000 in cash, seven vehicles, several firearms, over 600 cannabis plants and other drugs, as well as computer devices and jewellery, many of them linked with burglaries in the Marina Alta area.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News