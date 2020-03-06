Castellón killer surrenders

THE PERSON who allegedly killed a man in Castellón turned himself in on Monday morning.

The crime took place over the weekend at the city’s Casas de la Breva neighbourhood, when a group of ‘three or four people’ reportedly attacked the 45-year-old victim. When police officers arrived at the scene, the latter was still alive, although he had a severe head wound and several stab wounds on his body that had caused mass blood loss. An ambulance rushed him to hospital, but his wounds proved to be too much and he passed away shortly after.

