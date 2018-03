Five men, including a former Guardia Civil officer, have been sentenced to 21 months in prison each for scamming a German woman in Marbella by faking the death of her ex-partner and convincing her they had evidence pointing to her as the killer. They showed her photos of the supposedly dead man with fake blood on him, and demanded €1 million in hush money, of which she paid €60,000. The ex-partner, who participated in the ruse, did not face charges as his whereabouts are unknown.