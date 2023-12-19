More help is available for elderly customers, according to the banks

Deputy PM Nadia Calviño met with bank representatives on Monday, where they agreed that ‘advances’ have been made this year to offer personalized treatment to elderly people and residents with disabilities in a bid to ‘include’ them in the financial system.

A protocol for the banks was drawn up last year following a high-profile protest campaign by retired Valencia doctor Carlos San Juan, which operated under the title ‘I’m old, not an idiot’.

And while the government and the banks have slapped themselves on the back, saying that big improvements have been made, Sr San Juan is not quite so full of praise.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News