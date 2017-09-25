Valle de Abdalajís seeks solution to paragliding ban

VALLE de Abdalajís town hall is seeking solutions that would allow the practice of hang gliding and paragliding in the area, which is currently prohibited due to the inland village’s location in the regulated air traffic control zone of Málaga airport.

The air sports have for years been popular in the local sierra, and have continued to be practiced there despite being officially prohibited, but authorities have attempted to step-up enforcement following several incidents in 2015 and 2016 of airplane pilots reporting the presence of paragliders in their flight safety zone.