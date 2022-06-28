Homeland Security helps catch designer drug dealers

The US Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm, the HSI office in Buffalo (New York) coordinated with the Guardia Civil in Alicante to help bring down a gang that was posting designer drugs abroad from Spain to countries including the USA and the UK.

Officers have made three arrests, in Elche and El Campello, searched three addresses in San Juan Playa (Alicante) and Muchavista (El Campello) and dismantled a laboratory for processing and preparing drugs, according to a Guardia Civil spokesman.

