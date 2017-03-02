War on dog pee

BENIDORM dog owners beware, the local council is currently revising their local environmental regulations that could see owners having to carry a bottle with water to squirt after their dog has a pee.

This is not a new idea, two years ago the previous mayor, Agustín Navarro, went so far as to say that the “Brown Brigade”, formed to fine people who didn’t pick up their dogs’ poop, would be handing out free water spray bottles for this purpose, but nothing came of it.

