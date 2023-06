A loggerhead turtle laid 80 eggs on Playa Marineta Cassiana in Denia in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The mother was spotted by a person on the beach, who called the local police and the turtle protection protocol was activated.

Biologists from Valencia’s Oceanogràfic centre were soon on the scene after police officers had moved to seal off a small section of the beach.

