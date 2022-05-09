Valencia to get part of €10 billion investment by Volkswagen

The presentation of the project by Volkswagen to construct the ‘Gigafactory Valencia’ – enabling ‘sustainable battery production’ for electronic vehicles – was attended by PM Pedro Sánchez and regional president Ximo Puig.

The new plant in Sagunto will turn the Valencia region into ‘the pole’ for sustainable transport in the south of Europe, according to Sr Puig, with a ‘historic jump towards quality jobs’.

It is part of a €10 billion investment plan by Volkswagen Group and SEAT to turn Spain into a ‘European hub for electric mobility’.

