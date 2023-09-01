Turtle vigil at Elche beach

A loggerhead turtle’s nest on Carabassí beach in Elche is being watched over day and night by volunteers from Ecologistas en Acción, now that its 78 eggs are on the verge of hatching.

The eggs were laid on a beach in Santa Pola in July and moved to this quieter area of coastline.

The aim of the exercise is to raise awareness about the need to protect this vulnerable species, which is coming to lay eggs increasingly frequently on Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

