An unusual method of cutting stone has been documented at a Neanderthal site in Aspe dating from 120,000 years ago.

By analysing debitage – the waste material produced by knapping stone to make prehistoric tools and weapons – a bipolar-on-anvil workshop was found at the Middle Palaeolithic site called Los Aljezares by a team from Valencia and Alicante universities.

