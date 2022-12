The weather is set fair on the Costa Blanca – a high pressure system is due to continue providing warm, calm days, according to state weather agency AEMET.

Tomorrow – New Year’s Eve – is forecast to be a sunny day with top temperatures of 20°C in Torrevieja and 21°C in Jávea, according to AEMET.

Our photo shows the calm sea at Playa les Ortigues in Guardamar yesterday afternoon.

We would like to wish all our readers a very Happy New Year