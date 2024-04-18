Tram plan for Alicante airport

The race is on – Elche city hall has announced a plan to run a tram to Alicante-Elche airport, which could be up and running before the long-awaited train service that is due to be constructed by the national government.

Mayor Pablo Ruz met with regional infrastructure chiefs this week to discuss ‘vital’ transport links for the city, which include the iTRAM.

He said: “With the help of the regional government, we are going to start the first phase of the iTRAM Elche between Carrús and the business park.

