Saharawi children arrive

ON TUESDAY, July 2, a specially chartered planes brought 131 boys and girls to Alicante airport as part of the Vacaciones en Paz (Holidays in Peace) programme.

Over the following days,anothr 470 children arrived on four more flights from Tindouf, in Algeria.

The children are victims of a complex, long-running territorial dispute over a former Spanish colony and have grown up in refugee camps in the middle of the Saharan desert where temperatures in the summer months can reach a staggering 50º C.

