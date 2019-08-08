Tourists arrested over gang-rape

FIVE Frenchmen on holiday in Benidorm appeared in court yesterday (Thursday) after being arrested accused of gang-raping a young Norwegian woman at their Rincón de Loix holiday apartment.
Altea Guardia Civil detained the five men on Wednesday before they were scheduled to return to France yesterday. The officers were acting on a report filed by the alleged victim following a medical examination at Alfaz del Pi health centre.

