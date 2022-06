A total of 54 Ryanair flights to and from Spain were cancelled yesterday (Sunday) on the third day of strikes by cabin crew who are demanding the same pay as their European counterparts.

There were also 208 delays on Ryanair flights due to the industrial action at the 10 Spanish bases that the low cost operator has in Spain, including Alicante-Elche.

