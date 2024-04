The second phase of the Iberian lynx reintroduction project in Murcia region has now released the last two of 10 of these animals to be set free in the highlands of Lorca this year.

They are two males which weigh 11.8 kilos and 10.8kg respectively.

Regional president Fernando López Miras assured the project is giving results and will be continued ‘until the region has a consolidated population of this species’.

