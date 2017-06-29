Safer summer

BOTH National Police and Guardia Civil have announced the deployment of extra officers and special units along the Costa Blanca during the peak summer months.

Guardia Civil stations in the main resorts in Alicante province will be welcoming an extra 85 officers.

Jávea, Altea, Villajoyosa and Calpe stations will welcome the deployment of 23 extra officers, while another 23 will be stationed in Campello, Santa Pola, San Juan and San Vicente.

