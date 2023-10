Tickets for high-speed trains to the Asturias region will go on sale on November 2, according to rail operator Renfe.

The new line, due to be opened at the end of this month, will run from Madrid to Gijón and Oviedo.

‘Depending on the service’, the Gijón train will take three hours and 39 minutes or three hours and 58 minutes, while the Oviedo service will be three hours and 12 minutes or three hours and 33 minutes.

