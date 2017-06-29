Jávea man attacked by Katana-wielding friend

A JÁVEA Guardia Civil patrol car received a call from its command centre at 15.45 on Tuesday informing them that the emergency 112 services had been receiving phone calls from people who reported a blood-covered naked man running down the Jávea-Gata road.

Several Guardia Civil patrol cars, Jávea Local Police and an ambulance raced to the scene and found the man collapsed by the roadside, bleeding profusely from a deep wound in the back of his neck. He also had slash injuries to both his arms.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper