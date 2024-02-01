Sabadell records huge profits

Alicante-based Banco Sabadell has announced profits of €1.3 billion for 2023, which is a rise of 55.1% on last year’s figure.

According to analysts, the huge increase is due to the rise in interest rates, ‘the good functioning of the business’ and a better performance by its UK subsidiary, the TSB bank.

Sabadell CEO, César González-Bueno said they were ‘magnificent results’ based on client satisfaction and the ‘profound transformation carried out in recent years’.

Full report in Friday's Costa Blanca News

 

 

