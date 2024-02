Denia health department is now under public control.

After 15 years of being run by the private company Marina Salud, the hospital and local health centres returned to the management of the Valencia health service on Thursday.

The Denia health department serves a population of around 187,000 people, of whom 36.9% are non-Spanish – and 25% are over the age of 65.

