DISTRUPTIONS are expected to Ryanair flights throughout Europe tomorrow (Friday, September 28) as cabin crew unions in Spain, Italy, Belgium and Holland are on a 24-hour strike.
Unions in several European countries are continuing their fight to be acknowledged by Ryanair and demand salary and work condition improvements by the budget airline.
Ryanair cabin crew on strike again
DISTRUPTIONS are expected to Ryanair flights throughout Europe tomorrow (Friday, September 28) as cabin crew unions in Spain, Italy, Belgium and Holland are on a 24-hour strike.