Ryanair cabin crew on strike again

Ryanair crew on strike at Alicante/Elche airport in July

DISTRUPTIONS are expected to Ryanair flights throughout Europe tomorrow (Friday, September 28) as cabin crew unions in Spain, Italy, Belgium and Holland are on a 24-hour strike.
Unions in several European countries are continuing their fight to be acknowledged by Ryanair and demand salary and work condition improvements by the budget airline.

