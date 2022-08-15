Residents evacuated as Alicante fire spreads

Residents continue to be evacuated due the fast-spreading wildfire which broke out in the Vall d’Ebo in the north of Alicante province on Saturday evening.

So far around 3,500 hectares of countryside has been burned in this mountainous area, with the perimeter of the fire stretching for some 30 kilometres.

The provincial fire service noted that the villages of Benirrama, Benialí and Alcalá de la Jovada were evacuated yesterday (Sunday), as well as a Pego urbanisation.

Last night the regional emergency services headquarters stated that the ‘changeable wind’ and the difficultly accessing the zones on fire was ‘complicating the operation’ to extinguish the blaze.

At 02.06 this morning they reported that ‘the fire was approaching houses in Adsubia’.

This morning 10 houses in Castell de Castells near a water deposit had also been evacuated.

At 07.15 six aircraft took to the skies again to battle the flames.

The planes and helicopters would be joined by another seven aircraft, according to the regional emergency services.

They are being supported by firefighting teams on the ground from around the province.

The Valencia government noted that there is an ‘extreme risk of forest fires’ breaking out in the region today (Monday).