A lorry driver is being investigated for the ‘premeditated ramming’ of a car which was in front of his vehicle on the motorway.

The driver of the car had been able to hand a video of the incident to the Guardia Civil which had been taken from his vehicle.

According to a force spokesman, the HGV was being driven in a ‘dangerous manner’ before the incident occurred, on the A-30 highway in the municipality of Torre Pacheco.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News