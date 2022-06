The advertised price of fuel has doubled in two years in Spain.

In April 2020 low cost retailers were selling petrol and diesel for €1 or less per litre, but now even these budget operators are posting prices approaching €2.

The government’s 20 cents discount at the pumps is taking away some of the pain for motorists but the general increase is putting a strain on the finances of many households and businesses.

