Long-running inheritance scam rumbled by the Guardia Civil

A Guardia Civil operation dubbed ‘black hand’ has rounded up suspects for appropriating the estates of 22 elderly people who died in Alicante, including a Briton, taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A woman and seven men have been arrested and three more investigated on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, theft, fraud, falsifying documentation, misappropriation, money laundering, identity theft and illegal possession of weapons, according to a spokesman for the force.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News