A woman has been arrested for stealing €40,000 from her 85-year-old grandmother and ‘failing to provide for her basic needs’.

The 30-year-old suspect had lived with her relative in Denia since childhood, according to a National Police spokeswoman.

Both the granddaughter and her partner, aged 35, are accused of making withdrawals from the octogenarian’s bank account without her permission.

