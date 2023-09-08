Fines for scooters

Local police are cracking down on misuse of electric scooters and other personal mobility vehicles (VMPs) in Almoradí.

A force spokesman emphasised that VMPs are not a toy and their usage entails certain prohibitions and obligations which must be complied with no matter what.

“As such, the excuse of ‘I didn’t know’ is not good enough, so we are fining the most reckless behaviour in order to protect the safety of both members of the public on foot and the users of these vehicles themselves,” the spokesman asserted.

