No firm date yet for new EU border checks, says EC chief

The EU is insisting that no definitive date has been set for the introduction of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) at the borders.

UK national media have stated that it will be introduced on October 6.

Answering questions posed by Costa Blanca News, the European Commission spokesperson for home affairs, Anitta Hipper stated: “The roadmap for the delivery of the new IT architecture foresees that the Entry/Exit system will be ready to enter into operation in autumn 2024 and that ETIAS will be ready to enter into operation in spring 2025.

“The exact date will be determined by the European Commission and announced on the EES official website well in time for the start of operations.”

