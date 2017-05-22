Torremolinos opens Foreign Residents’ Office

TORREMOLINOS town hall has opened an office aimed at assisting foreign residents and serving as their direct link with the local administration.

The Foreign Residents’ Office, located at the Tourism Office in Plaza de Andalucía, provides help to non-Spanish-speakers with paperwork or other transactions with the town hall such as registering on the ‘padrón’ census, paying local taxes and fees or seeking information related to municipal affairs. It can assist residents in their dealings with any town hall department, as well as provide guidance on procedures involving other administrations, such as obtaining a foreigner’s ID number (NIE) or getting signed up to Social Security, said officials.