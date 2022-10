PM Pedro Sánchez revealed in parliament on Thursday that his coalition government will free up an additional €3 billion in aid to help ‘40% of households’ in Spain who are struggling to pay high energy bills.

These new measures will be approved in a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

“I can’t give a date for when this wretched war will end… but I do promise that we will work every day to reduce the harm for the Spanish people,” he said.

