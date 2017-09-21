Waiting times soar for operations

By Richard Torné

Waiting times for non-urgent operations in Almería province have risen to 56 days – almost two weeks longer compared to last year.

According to the latest figures issued last week by Junta de Andalucía’s health department, patients in Almería can expect to wait almost two months for up to 700 different surgical interventions.

Although 56 days compares very favourably with the national average, which stands at 115 days, the latest data also shows that waiting times in Almería have risen steeply compared to last year, when it was 44 days.