National health minister Mónica García is supporting residents who want their local health department to be taken out of private hands and placed back under the control of the regional health service.

Only one department is still run by a private contractor in the Valencia region – which is Elche-Crevillente.

Sra García met with the members of the association – the Plataforma por la reversión del Hospital del Vinalopó – in Madrid.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News