UK travellers ‘frustrated’ over Spain quarantine requirement

0
5
Celia Gonzalez arrives at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5, after people returning from Spain were told they must quarantine when they return home. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 27, 2020. Spain has been removed from the UK's list of safe destinations after it saw a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

TRAVELLERS returning from Spain have expressed their frustration and resignation at the short-notice quarantine requirements.
In a decision announced on Saturday – less than five hours before it came into force – Spain was removed from the UK’s list of safe destinations after it saw a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
Joe Allen, a TV producer from London who visited Madrid and returned on Sunday, said he felt let down by the lack of information to travellers about the “knee-jerk” decision.
Mr Allen said: “We waited for the appropriate time and I specifically waited for the quarantine to have been lifted from Spain, and I absolutely wouldn’t have gone with a quarantine.
The 32-year-old said he had not had any official communication from the government about the quarantine but understood its importance.

He added: “I was expecting perhaps at border control there’d be some big old posters or digital screens – or people with megaphones perhaps saying ‘Don’t forget you need to isolate’.

“What would have been useful is for someone who made it clear in advance – ‘There is a real possibility that you could get stopped from coming home’.

“You can argue that I was naive for not knowing that, but I think it might have been helpful.”
Laura Wood, 41, from Oxfordshire, flew from Gatwick to the Costa Blanca with her family for a two-week holiday, also returning on Sunday, shortly after the measures took effect.

She told PA: “It was a bit of a last-minute disappointment to the end of the holiday but we’re going to get on with it. There has to be a cut-off, I guess, and we were just on the unlucky side of it.”

“It was a different type of holiday than we’ve had, you don’t kind of expect to be walking along the seafront wearing a mask in 30-degree heat,” she added.

Mrs Wood said she had experienced some “smug” responses from people at home and online after the measures were announced.

“I think it works both ways; I don’t think people can complain about the quarantine necessarily because we knew we were taking risks, but I think people’s joy at other people’s misfortune is a bit sad.”

Sophia Fadil, from Brighton, 32, works in retail after being made redundant during lockdown from her job in the travel industry.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.