Cataluña in crisis

“WE ARE going to declare independence 48 hours after all the votes are in and the results are official.”

These were the words of the regional president of Cataluña, Carles Puigdemont, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday evening, following the referendum on Sunday which had been declared illegal by Spain’s Constitutional Court.

Sr Puigdemont said the notification of the break from Spain would probably come ‘this weekend or at the beginning of next week’, as all the votes should be counted by tonmorrow (Friday).

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper