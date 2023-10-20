Mains connection for 900 Jávea homes

Hundreds of Jávea homes could soon be ditching their septic tanks – work is set to start on finishing off a key water treatment plant as soon as a successful bidder is awarded the contract.

The final 87-metre stretch of underground service pipes attached to the sewage plant on the Camí Castellans will take two months to build, and has a budget of just over €211,000.

This sum will include fitting a new mains tap-water pipe, which will be supplied by utility board AMJASA and installed by the contractors who win the tender.

