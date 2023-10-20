Mains connection for 900 Jávea homes

0
70

Hundreds of Jávea homes could soon be ditching their septic tanks – work is set to start on finishing off a key water treatment plant as soon as a successful bidder is awarded the contract.

The final 87-metre stretch of underground service pipes attached to the sewage plant on the Camí Castellans will take two months to build, and has a budget of just over €211,000.

This sum will include fitting a new mains tap-water pipe, which will be supplied by utility board AMJASA and installed by the contractors who win the tender.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.