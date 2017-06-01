Manchester attacks see security hike at Costa summer festivals

THE RECENT attack in Manchester has pushed Spain to implement extra security measures at events that attract large crowds.
This summer, concerts, fiestas, religious festivals and other events will have more police attending than usual.

