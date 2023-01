A 22-year-old American has been arrested for stealing a golf cart and driving it to Alicante-Elche airport.

A National Police spokesman said the man had allegedly driven ‘several kilometres’ from El Plantío club in Bacarot along a main road.

Police were alerted by the airport security service who had spotted the buggy arriving.

