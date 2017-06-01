THE SPANISH association of taxi drivers has warned they will go on indefinite strike from July 31 if the government does not strictly apply the law regulating companies providing car and driver (VTC) services like Uber and Cabify.
Taxis throughout Spain switched off their engines on Tuesday to protest.
Taxis on the war path
THE SPANISH association of taxi drivers has warned they will go on indefinite strike from July 31 if the government does not strictly apply the law regulating companies providing car and driver (VTC) services like Uber and Cabify.