“OUTDATED” divorce laws could be changed to make it easier for couples to split up in a bid to avoid leaving a “terrible mark” on children growing up, MPs have heard.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom told MPs that, while the Government will still “uphold the institution of marriage”, people’s lives should not be affected by “outdated laws”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mrs Leadsom said the Government wanted to see a new “joint application for divorce”, making it easier for couples to separate without having to “provide evidence of fault around behaviour”.

