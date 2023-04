A petition calling for an end to bull-runs in Jávea handed in this week has netted over 60,000 signatures – more than twice the number of people who live in the town.

Alana Serrano started the campaign on Change.org in August, urging the council to ‘keep the bull-bar, but not the bulls’.

The petition proposes investing the bull-run money in other fiesta activities.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News