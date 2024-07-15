Are you ready to Burrock?

Lovers of rock and heavy metal will be flocking to Burrock Fest this coming Saturday (July 20).

The festival takes place in the Cartagena outlying district of Perín and admission is free.

Starting at 19.00 in Perín football ground, the festival features performances by Toxic Sludge, Lady Tattoo, Strike ‘n Roll, Ciclón, Empire of Disease and headliners Vhaldemar, who will be playing tracks from their latest album Sanctuary of Death.

Organised by the Burrock Fest youth association, this year’s event has one more band performing than in previous years and improved sound and infrastructure, so that it ‘can continue growing and consolidating itself as one of the musical events of the summer in Cartagena’.